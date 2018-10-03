McConnell says only senators will see FBI’s Kavanaugh report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that only senators will see the FBI’s report on its investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“We’ll get an FBI report soon. It will be made available to each senator and only senators will be allowed to look at it,” McConnell told reporters.

He added, “That’s the way these reports are always handled.

The FBI is investigating allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when the two were high school students more than three decades ago. Under a deal reached by GOP senators, the FBI has until Friday to wrap up the investigation. – READ MORE

The F.B.I. is expected to complete its investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh and deliver the results to the Senate as early as Wednesday, and Republican leaders said Tuesday that they expect to vote on the nomination this week.

“We’ll have an F.B.I. report this week, and we’ll have a vote this week,” Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, told reporters after the Republicans’ weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday. But Mr. McConnell would not say whether that would be a final vote, or a procedural vote allowing the Senate to begin debate.

Once the investigation is completed, the F.B.I. will send reports about its interviews to the Senate, where members will have a chance to review them. Several Republicans — including Senator John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Republican — said Tuesday that they would like to see the findings made public in some form.

“People are not going to be satisfied until some public statement about what the F.B.I. supplemental background investigation shows,” Mr. Cornyn said.

The F.B.I. has already completed its interview of Mark Judge, the high school friend of Judge Kavanaugh whom Christine Blasey Ford said was in the room as she was assaulted, his lawyer said on Tuesday. Mr. Judge has in the past said he has no recollection of an attempted rape by Judge Kavanaugh.- READ MORE