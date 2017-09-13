McConnell says Dems didn’t get a good deal on debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats were too hasty in celebrating the shock spending deal they made with President Donald Trump last week, saying it is not as good as they believe.

“The deal is not quite as good as my counterpart thought it was,” the Senator from Kentucky told the New York Times‘ ‘The New Washington’ podcast, explaining that the battle for the debt limit increase will be delayed well beyond the initially agreed December deadline.

Last week, Trump overruled Republicans in Congress and struck a deal with senior congressional Democrats to raise the debt ceiling just as long as to ensure the government runs until December. – READ MORE