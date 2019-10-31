McConnell Says Dem Impeachment Resolution Doesn’t Give POTUS Due Process

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) shredded House Democrats’ new resolution outlining the process for an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Democrats released an eight-page document outlining the rules that would govern an official impeachment inquiry following Republican complaints about their closed-door hearings in the House.

Speaking on the Senate floor on Wednesday, McConnell blasted the impeachment inquiry and said that the new resolution does nothing to alleviate Republicans’ concerns that Trump would not receive due process in the impeachment process:

“They have denied President Trump basic due process rights and are cutting his counsel out of the process in an unprecedented way. House Democrats’ new resolution does not change any of that.”

However, McConnell said the new resolution “falls way short,” and claimed it will not change the way Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) will conduct his investigation. – READ MORE