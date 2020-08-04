McConnell Reveals ’15-20′ GOP Senators Likely Will Not Vote on Any Coronavirus Package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) offered a glimpse into the level of division between Republican lawmakers as he revealed over a third of Republican senators are not likely to vote on any coronavirus package.

During a radio interview with Kentucky radio station WHAS on Friday, McConnell discussed the HEALS Act and the interparty division they are facing in trying to pass another coronavirus relief package.

When asked about the senators refusing to vote for anything, McConnell explained their concerns as he admitted his Republican colleagues’ concerns have merit.

“I think there are 15-20 of my guys that are not going to vote for anything. And I think their argument’s not irrational,” McConnell said. “It’s that we’ve got a mass of debt now and they don’t think we ought to pass another one of these bills. I don’t agree with that. It’s a statement of the obvious that we will not have everybody on our side.” – READ MORE

