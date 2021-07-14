McConnell pushes for more COVID vaccinations: ‘We’re in the red zone, but we’re not in the end zone’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday urged more Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, as hesitancy toward the shots remains persistent among Republicans and some of his colleagues continue to cast doubt on the vaccinations.

“I’m a huge fan of vaccinations as a polio victim myself when I was young,” McConnell told reporters at a Capitol news conference Tuesday.

McConnell underwent extensive polio treatment as a boy in order to walk and marveled at the science that produced “three highly effective vaccines” against coronavirus when it took decades to find a vaccine for the crippling disease of polio.

“I’m perplexed by the difficulty we have in finishing the job,” McConnell said of stamping out the COVID-19 virus once and for all.

“We’re in the red zone, but we’re not in the end zone yet,” he said.

Republicans remain more skeptical about getting the shots. Fox News polling in June found that 55% of Republicans surveyed said they got the coronavirus vaccine, compared to 78% of Democrats and 59% of independents.- READ MORE

