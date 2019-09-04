McConnell Promises to Fill Any SCOTUS Seats Opening Under Trump, Says Dems ‘Can Whine About This All Day Long’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) doubled down on his promise to fill any Supreme Court vacancies that open under President Donald Trump, no matter the outrage from Democrats.

During an interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” McConnell reiterated his promise to fill any vacancies, no matter the outrage from Senate Democrats.

“That was entirely the precedent. That was confirmed again by Joe Biden in ’92, by Harry Reid and Chuck Schumer in 2007. There were not vacancies existing at the time, but that was the time when the other party controlled the Senate. There was a Republican in the White House. They were quite forthcoming about that. There was nothing I did that was, would not have been done had the shoe been on the other foot had there been a Democratic president, I mean a Republican president and a Democratic Senate. So look, they can whine about this all day long. But under the Constitution, there is co-responsibility for appointments. The President makes the nomination, and the Senate confirms.”

For now, it doesn’t look as though any vacancies will occur before the end of President Trump’s first term in January 2021. President Trump, of course, is running for reelection. He currently faces a pool of 20 Democrats still vying for the nomination.- READ MORE