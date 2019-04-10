McConnell: Net neutrality bill ‘dead on arrival’ in Senate

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that the Senate won’t take up a net neutrality bill currently before lawmakers in the House.

“Dead on arrival in the Senate,” McConnell told reporters about the fate of the House bill, which is expected to get a vote in that chamber this week.

The bill would reinstate regulations put in place by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requiring internet service providers to treat all web traffic equally.

The Obama-era rules prohibited internet service providers from blocking or throttling web content or from creating so-called internet fast lanes.

The bill is expected to easily pass the Democrat-controlled House despite a veto threat from the White House. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said the Trump administration "strongly opposes" the bill, dubbed the Save the Internet Act.