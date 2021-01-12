McConnell Lays Out How Second Impeachment Would Play Out In Senate

With Democrats set to launch a second impeachment against President Trump if he doesn’t resign ‘immediately,’ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has circulated a memo to GOP Senators outlining the mechanics of how a potential Senate trial would play out.

For starters, it would almost certainly occur after Trump leaves office on January 20, when Democrats take control of the Senate, according to the Washington Post. McConnell’s memo notes that the Senate will not reconvene until January 19 for any substantive business – leaving the day before Joe Biden’s inauguration as the earliest possible date for proceedings to begin.

Although the Senate will hold two pro forma sessions next week, on Jan. 12 and Jan. 15, it is barred from conducting any kind of business during those days — including “beginning to act on received articles of impeachment from the House” — without agreement from all 100 senators. With a cadre of Trump-allied senators in the Republican conference, that unanimous consent is highly unlikely. –Washington Post “Again, it would require the consent of all 100 Senators to conduct any business of any kind during the scheduled pro forma sessions prior to January 19, and therefore the consent of all 100 Senators to begin acting on any articles of impeachment during those sessions,” reads McConnell’s memo.

This means an impeachment trial would need to be taken up by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) who will become the majority leader after Republicans failed to hold the Senate following last week’s Georgia runoff election (during which ‘pro-Trump’ attorney Lin Wood encouraged Republicans not to vote because the GOP candidates didn’t support Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud in the state). – READ MORE

