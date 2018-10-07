McConnell: Kavanaugh win ‘a shot of adrenaline’ for GOP midterm chances

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is hailing Saturday’s expected confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as a major boost to Senate Republican candidates in next month’s midterm elections.

McConnell told The Hill he spoke with his top political advisers on Friday, who said the bitter fight over Kavanaugh, and what he has called a “shameless smear campaign” by Democrats, has revved up the GOP base in red states.

“I talked to a couple of my political advisers yesterday and this has been a shot in the arm for us going into the fall election because it underscores the importance of the Senate and our role in personnel, and of course the most important personnel decisions we make are the courts, and particularly the Supreme Court,” McConnell said in an interview Saturday.

“Our base is on fire,” he said, while predicting that expected votes against Kavanaugh by Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly (Ind.), Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), Claire McCaskill (Mo.) and Jon Tester (Mont.) will come back to bite them next month when they are up for reelection in states won by President Trump in 2016.

“I’m doubly upbeat after this Supreme Court fight, which has been like a shot of adrenaline in our campaigns,” he said. – READ MORE

“It’s been a great political gift for us,” McConnell wrote. “The tactics have energized our base. I want to thank the mob, because they’ve done the one thing we were having trouble doing, which was energizing our base.”

Republicans are also benefiting in polling on Senate races because of the left-wing and partisan Democrat campaign against Kavanaugh’s nomination, said McConnell.

On Saturday, leftists opposed Kavanaugh’s nomination in Washington, DC, displaying signs with messages such as: “STOP NORMALIZING RAPE,” “ME TOO, ANITA!’, and “This administration is like a jobs program for misogynists.” – READ MORE