McConnell Just Shared How He Thinks ‘Cocaine Mitch’ Impacted His Image

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recently received an interesting nickname, courtesy of failed GOP Senate candidate Don Blankenship: “Cocaine Mitch.” Now McConnell’s sharing how he feels the nickname has impacted his image.

McConnell’s team embraced Blankenship’s nickname for McConnell with a satirical tweet playing off the hit Netflix show “Narcos.”

Politico reported: McConnell has no regrets about poking a candidate who had dubbed him “Cocaine Mitch” and is now vowing to run as a third-party candidate in a move seemingly driven by revenge.

“I enjoyed it, actually,” McConnell said of the viral tweet in an interview on Thursday. “It sorta softened my image, don’t you think?” – READ MORE

