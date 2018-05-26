Politics
McConnell Just Shared How He Thinks ‘Cocaine Mitch’ Impacted His Image
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recently received an interesting nickname, courtesy of failed GOP Senate candidate Don Blankenship: “Cocaine Mitch.” Now McConnell’s sharing how he feels the nickname has impacted his image.
McConnell’s team embraced Blankenship’s nickname for McConnell with a satirical tweet playing off the hit Netflix show “Narcos.”
Thanks for playing, @DonBlankenship. #WVSen pic.twitter.com/TV1ETgQdmu
— Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) May 9, 2018
Politico reported: McConnell has no regrets about poking a candidate who had dubbed him “Cocaine Mitch” and is now vowing to run as a third-party candidate in a move seemingly driven by revenge.
“I enjoyed it, actually,” McConnell said of the viral tweet in an interview on Thursday. “It sorta softened my image, don’t you think?” – READ MORE