McConnell Jokes He’ll ‘Make the First Order’ If Nike Reverses Their Decision on Betsy Ross Design

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wants to buy the “first order” if Nike chooses to change their mind over a controversial pair of sneakers.

The Betsy Ross flag has captured attention in recent days after Nike decided to pull shoes that would have the old version of the American flag on them after reportedly being told to by former National Football League player Colin Kaepernickthat the shoes are offensive, according to reports.

Nike nixed their Air Max 1 USA that was created for the Fourth of July celebration, which had the Betsy Ross flag on the heel.

The move by the athletic giant caught the attention of McConnell, who said he’d “make the first order”:

“If we’re in a political environment where the American flag has become controversial to Americans, I think we’ve got a problem. I hope Nike either releases these shoes or some other shoe maker picks up the flag, puts it on a pair of shoes and starts selling it. I’ll make the first order.”

Additionally, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) chimed in on Tuesday, declaring he “won’t buy any more” from Nike after “they’ve now decided their shoes represent snide disdain for the American flag.” – READ MORE