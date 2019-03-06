McConnell: House election reform bill won’t get Senate vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Monday that he will not bring a House election reform bill up for a vote in the Senate.

“This sprawling 622-page doorstop is never going to become law. I certainly don’t plan to even bring it to the floor here in the Senate,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

McConnell added that “there’s always improvements and reforms to be made, but this certainly isn’t.”

House Democrats are poised to pass the sweeping anti-corruption bill, known as H.R. 1, this week, kicking the legislation to the GOP-controlled Senate. Democrats unveiled the legislation on their first day back in control of the House, underscoring its importance to their agenda. Proponents of the bill argue it’s necessary to crack down on corruption in upcoming elections.

The measure aims to expand voting rights through provisions including creating automatic voter registration, increasing election security by pushing back on foreign threats and making Election Day a national holiday for federal workers. – READ MORE