McConnell Gets Key Republican Senators to Support Filling SCOTUS Vacancy

Republican senators “are coalescing behind” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s promise to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reports The Hill.

“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell promised in a statement after Ginsburg’s death.

Both vulnerable and retiring Republicans have rallied to the cause, including establishment Republican Lamar Alexander, who is retiring.

“No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year,” Alexander said in a statement. “Senator McConnell is only doing what Democrat leaders have said they would do if the shoe were on the other foot.”

“I intend to fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator and judge that nominee based on his or her merits,” said Senator Rob Portman of Ohio. Senator Roy Blunt of Montana said there was “plenty of time” for Republicans to confirm a nominee. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --