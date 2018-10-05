McConnell Files Cloture On Kavanaugh Nomination. Senate Will Vote On Saturday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a motion Wednesday for a cloture vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, setting in motion the procedure that would usher in the first vote sometime Friday and the vote on the full Senate floor on Saturday. McConnell also announced that the FBI’s updated report on Kavanaugh was ready.

On the Senate floor, McConnell said, “This evening, the Senate will receive the results of the FBI’s supplemental background investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” adding that senators would “have the opportunity to review the investigators’ records.”

Early Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted that the panel had received the report after White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said in a statement that the White House had transmitted the report to the Senate.

The White House contends that Senators have “ample time” to review the seventh background inquiry into Kavanaugh’s record with McConnell’s cloture filing. Those close to the situation now anticipate a confirmation vote to come some time Saturday. Precise scheduling will come from Leader McConnell. – READ MORE

Sen. David Perdue (D-ga) Said On Wednesday That Republicans Should Not Put Up With The Harassment And Intimidation Of Left-wing Protesters Who Have Descended On Capitol Hill To Protest President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, After Christine Blasey Ford Accused Him Of Sexually Assaulting Her Decades Ago At A High School Party.

“These are not genuine people who are concerned about Dr. Ford or anything else. These are paid activists,” Perdue said on The Laura Ingraham Show. “This is a George Soros conspiracy, and it’s time we wake up, expose them, stand up, and fight for our country because that’s what’s at stake here.”

“It’s time for Republicans to stop being the minority party, grow up and stop playing defense,” Perdue said. “This is the time right now.”

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters harassed Sen. Perdue and his wife at Reagan National Airport on Monday — one in a series of confrontations between activists and lawmakers. The Senate Judiciary Committee delayed a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation to allow Ford to testify, then further delayed it to let the FBI conduct supplemental background checks on Kavanaugh and others named in her claims. – READ MORE