McConnell Defiant After Restaurant Protest: ‘I Will Not Be Intimidated’

The incident is well-known by now: A small group of angry diners confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a restaurant last Friday night — and were met with calls from other customers to leave the Kentucky Republican alone.

After McConnell and his wife were confronted, something inspiring happened: Other diners got involved, pushing back on the rude and surprising confrontation and defending McConnell and Chao.

“Almost immediately, the restaurant’s other customers began rejecting his harassment,” he explained. “They told [the man] to quiet down or leave. A few men even approached the aggressor and escorted him to the exit.”

McConnell also wrote, “We are grateful to our fellow diners and the restaurant staff who helped end the disruption.”

The long-serving Republican politician then laid out his view on public harassment: “I’m not sure exactly what in my career suggests I would be easily swayed by such a spectacle,” he wrote. “The reality is simple: I will not be intimidated.”- READ MORE