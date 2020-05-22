McConnell Declares Expanded Unemployment Benefits ‘Will Not Be in the Next Bill’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is vowing that an expansion for unemployment benefits will not be included for the next coronavirus stimulus package.

During a call with Senate Republicans on Wednesday, McConnell doubled down on his intent to “pause” before discussing plans for a “phase four” bill to combat the coronavirus, as The Hill reports.

However, McConnell did mull over the possibility of changes that could be implemented if Congress were to approve a fifth bill.

The Kentucky lawmaker expressed the desire to “clean up the Democrats’ crazy policy that is paying people more to remain unemployed than they would earn if they went back to work.”

“This will not be in the next bill,” McConnell said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who previously sponsored an amendment to cap unemployment benefits, is reportedly in agreement with McConnell. At the Senate caucus luncheon on Tuesday, the South Carolina senator also asked President Donald Trump not to extend the expanded unemployment. – READ MORE

