McConnell Claims AOC’s ‘Squad’ Is More Than 4 People: ‘This Has Become Mainstream Democratic Policy’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) claimed that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s (D-N.Y.) so-called squad has become the “mainstream” of the Democratic Party.

During an interview with Fox News, McConnell spoke to the socialist policies touted by some Democrats, noting that their policies could have catastrophic results for the U.S. economy.

“Margaret Thatcher said ‘the problem with socialism, is pretty soon you run out of other people’s money.’ So they’re talking about, you know, free health care, paying free college tuition. Look, the Green New Deal would take away your job. Medicare for All would take away 180 million Americans’ private health insurance. And if they made any effort to pay for it, they’d have to have such a massive tax increase it would slow the economy further. That’s what they have in mind.”

McConnell pushed back on Pelosi’s claim that only the four-woman squad is pushing for a more liberal Democratic Party. He bragged that he will continue to be the “grim reaper” of socialist policies.

"It's a lot bigger than the squad. That's just four people. It's become mainstream Democratic policy. If they get the entire government, that's what we're going to get," said McConnell. "I've said as long as I'm the majority leader in the Senate, I smilingly said, I'm going to be the grim reaper. None of that stuff is going to pass the Senate."