McConnell blocks quick vote on $2,000 stimulus checks, says Senate to bring Trump requests ‘into focus’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the Senate will address President Trump’s request to increase stimulus checks sent to Americans to $2,000, but did not commit to pushing the issue as he blocked attempts by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to put the House bill on $2,000 stimulus checks up for quick consideration.

That led Trump to launch a Twitter broadside against Senate Republicans, warning them that if they don’t have a “death wish” they’ll back the boosted checks.

Schumer’s request would have passed the stimulus checks Tuesday afternoon. Sanders’ request would have set a vote on the bill for stimulus checks Wednesday afternoon.

Sen. Mitch McConnell objected to Sen. Schumer asking the Senate to pass by unanimous consent the $2000 direct payments bill that the House passed last night by 2/3 bipartisan vote. — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) December 29, 2020

Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell acknowledged that Trump “would like further direct financial support for American households.” He also mentioned that Trump wants Congress to address Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides protections for companies that host third-party content on their platforms — like Facebook and Twitter — and that Trump wants Congress to look into election security.- READ MORE

