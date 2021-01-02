McConnell Blocks Initial $2,000 Stimulus Check Bill: Democrats ‘Quietly Changed’ What Trump Wanted To Give Money To Their Rich Friends

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked a $2,000 stimulus check bill on Wednesday, saying that Democrats “quietly changed” what President Donald Trump wanted in the bill. He said Democrats were attempting “to let wealthy households suck up even more money,” and that they were trying to do away with a repeal of Section 230 and a review of the recent election.

McConnell started out by slamming socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for holding up the override vote on Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

“Remember, Senator Sanders spent this past summer literally trying to defund our military. Not my words, but the title of a piece he published: ‘Defund the Pentagon: The liberal case,’” McConnell said. “Our colleague authored an amendment to strip 10% of funding from our servicemembers and decimate our defense budget. The Russians aren’t cutting military funding. China isn’t cutting funding. But last summer, Senator Sanders and fellow Democrats, including the Democratic Leader, voted to make America unilaterally disarm and cut ours.”

“The Left took a break from trying to defund the police to try to defund our Armed Forces,” McConnell continued. “Their amendment went down in a landslide. But now our colleague from Vermont is again putting political stunts before the needs of our men and women in uniform. Our colleague says he will slow down this vital bill unless he gets to muscle through another standalone proposal from Speaker Pelosi that would add roughly half a trillion dollars to the national debt, which does not align with what President Trump has suggested and which has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate.” – READ MORE

