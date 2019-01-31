 

McConnell blasts House bill that makes Election Day a federal holiday

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday blasted a key House Democratic proposal over a provision that would make Election Day a federal holiday.

“This is the Democrat plan to restore democracy? A brand-new week of paid vacation for every federal employee who would like to hover around while you cast your ballot?” McConnell asked from the Senate floor.

“Just what America needs, another paid holiday and a bunch of government workers being paid to go out and work for I assume … our colleagues on the other side, on their campaigns,” McConnell added.

McConnell has repeatedly lashed out at House Democrats’ anti-corruption bill, known as H.R. 1, as a “political power grab” and has pledged that it will go nowhere in the GOP-controlled Senate.

McConnell, on Wednesday, criticized the bill as the “Democratic political protection act” and that it would create a “Washington-based taxpayer-subsidized clearinghouse for political campaign funding.” – READ MORE

