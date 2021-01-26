McConnell: Biden ‘took several big steps in the wrong direction’ on Day One

Just one day after President Biden spoke of unity in his inaugural address to the nation, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Democrat president has headed in “the wrong direction.”

Speaking from the Senate floor Thursday, the Kentucky Republican condemned several executive actions Biden took on his first day in office, including revoking a key permit for the Keystone Pipeline XL, rejoining the Paris climate agreement and removing a Trump-appointed general counsel to the National Labor Relations Board.

“On the Biden administration’s very first day, it took several big steps in the wrong direction,” McConnell said, adding that there is time for Biden to “remember that he does not owe his election to the far left.”

Republicans have taken issue with the Paris climate agreement, an international accord joined by nearly 200 nations with the intent of lowering greenhouse gas emissions and reversing the human impact on climate change. – READ MORE

