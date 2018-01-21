McConnell announces vote to reopen government at 1 a.m. Monday

(Meredith) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has proposed a vote to possibly reopen the government at 1 a.m. on Monday.

The vote will be on the bill to fund the government through February 8. According to the Washington Post, the move by McConnell appears to be to force Democrats to agree to reopen the government without concessions pertaining to immigration and related issues, or to vote for another government shutdown again. – READ MORE

White House officials insisted there will be no negotiations on including DACA amnesty into the government funding resolution despite Senate Democrats’ shutdown of the government on Saturday.

“We will not negotiate over the status of people here unlawfully while Democrats shut down the government of the millions who are here lawfully,” a White House aide told Breitbart News on Saturday.

White House director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short and White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney confirmed the sentiment in a briefing with reporters at the White House.

Short said that while they were open to further discussions on a DACA deal, they did not want a deal attached to the continuing resolution to fund the government.

“[W]e’re not going to be held hostage and let our troops be held hostage over this,” he said. “When they reopen the government, we will continue the discussions.”

Short said that Trump’s success in his first year as president was partially what prompted Democrats to shut down the government, accusing them of trying to impress leftist activists. – READ MORE

White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short took Democratic lawmakers to task Saturday for shutting the government down on Friday.

“Senate Democrats are basically conducting a two-year-old temper tantrum in front of the American people,” an exasperated Short declared. Senate Democrats blocked the passage of a continuing resolution late Friday which would have kept the government funded for another month, ostensibly in a bid to preserve Obama-era protections for illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Short however said defiantly that any negotiations over the future of the DACA program would have to continue only after Democratic lawmakers relent and the government is fully funded. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a new measure on funding the government for just a three-week period, which Short said was the only concession the White House is giving on the negotiation. – READ MORE