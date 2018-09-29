McCaskill Became ‘Physically Ill’ When She Learned of SCOTUS Opening (VIDEO)

Missouri senator Claire McCaskill (D.) has presented herself as a centrist who gave serious consideration to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, but comments she made to a group of voters just after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement indicate otherwise, her Republican opponent’s campaign says.

In a speech to a group of supporters at a campaign office on June 29, McCaskill said a “feeling of helplessness” came upon her when she heard the news two days earlier that Kennedy was retiring, saying it “felt like a death in the family.”

“I felt physically ill, two days ago, when I looked at the TV, and I saw that Kennedy had retired,” McCaskill said in comments, which were posted to Facebook by a supporter. “It really felt like a death in the family. And a feeling of helplessness came over me.”

McCaskill goes on to say she hoped the news of the Supreme Court opening made it clear to voters how important it is for her to hold on to her seat, especially given the old age of the two justices “totally in sync with our values.” – READ MORE

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE