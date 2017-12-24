McCaskill: Allegations Against Franken Doesn’t Change ‘Great Body of Work’

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) is giving her colleague, sexual harasser Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), some praise on his way out the door.

This week, McCaskill told Vox that the allegations against Franken – numerous women have claimed he groped or tried to kiss them without their consent – do not change the “great body of work while he was here.”

“There were credible allegations … that doesn’t change the fact that Al had a great body of work while he was here and was friends with many of us,” Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) told Vox. “What you are seeing are people respecting his body of work, but it doesn’t change the fact that we did the right thing regarding the allegations.”

McCaskill, facing a tough re-election fight in 2018, has been all over the map on Franken. – READ MORE

