McCarthy to Introduce Bill to Withhold Federal Funds From States That Do Not Protect Statues

As protesters tear down statues of controversial figures, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) says he will introduce legislation to punish states that do not protect statues.

During his weekly press briefing on Thursday, McCarthy said, “I’ll be introducing legislation to withhold funding from states and cities where leaders fail to uphold the law.”

McCarthy’s comments come as a series of statues have been torn down. In recent weeks, protesters have torn down or defaced statues of Christopher Columbus, President Ulysses S. Grant, and George Washington. And they tried to tear down a statue of President Andrew Jackson.

“Unfortunately though, some on the left encouraged by the silence in Democratic leaders — including the speaker of this House — are trying to erase our story,” McCarthy said.

He continued, “Whether it is a monument of Abraham Lincoln freeing the slaves or four of our greatest presidents, Democrats no longer view the richness of our country’s history worthy.” – READ MORE

