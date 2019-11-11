McCarthy: This Is a ‘Calculated Coup’ Orchestrated by Adam Schiff (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday accused Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of orchestrating a “calculated coup” to take down President Trump as the House prepares to hold the first public hearing of its impeachment inquiry.

“It is clear now more than ever, this is a calculated coup and it is being orchestrated by Adam Schiff,” said Mr. McCarthy on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” “We are watching him orchestrate the takedown of a president after we just celebrated 30 years taking down the Berlin Wall.”

The Republican leader’s broadside at Mr. Schiff, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, came after the California Democrat refused to allow Republicans to call Hunter Biden or the anonymous “whistleblower” to testify at the hearings starting Wednesday. – READ MORE