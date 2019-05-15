McCarthy: ‘Ridiculous’ for Brennan to Criticize Review of Russia Probe’s Origins

Former U.S. attorney and Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy said it’s “ridiculous” that some Democrats are complaining about Attorney General William Barr’s review of the origins of the Russia investigation.

He said he would like to see a thorough investigation of how Justice Department and FBI officials presented information to the FISA court, and also how the FISA court justified granting some of the warrants on Trump campaign associates, primarily Carter Page.

“If what Director Brennan is saying is true, then what’s he worried about?” McCarthy said.

“We spent two years on a phishing expedition under the guise of collusion,” he continued. “They’re now gonna complain about oversight of the intelligence and the Justice Department and the FBI? That seems ridiculous to me.” – READ MORE