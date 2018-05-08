True Pundit

McCarthy: Pelosi Becoming Speaker Again Is ‘One of the Scariest Things’ Imaginable (VIDEO)

Posted on
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Sunday that the idea of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi becoming Speaker of the House yet again is “one the scariest things” he’s heard.

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo asked McCarthy what he thought about a recent interview Pelosi did with the Boston Globe in which she said Democrats would win back the House in November and that she would become speaker once again. – READ MORE

"That's probably one of the scariest things I've heard all week," McCarthy said.

