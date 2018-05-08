McCarthy: Pelosi Becoming Speaker Again Is ‘One of the Scariest Things’ Imaginable (VIDEO)

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Sunday that the idea of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi becoming Speaker of the House yet again is “one the scariest things” he’s heard.

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo asked McCarthy what he thought about a recent interview Pelosi did with the Boston Globe in which she said Democrats would win back the House in November and that she would become speaker once again. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1