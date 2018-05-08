True Pundit

McCarthy: Dems want to ‘capture’ Congress and impeach Trump (VIDEO)

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday said Democrats want to “capture” Congress so they can impeach President Trump.

During an interview with “Fox & Friends,” McCarthy said that while he is worried Democrats are currently fundraising more than Republicans, he is confident about his party’s campaign abilities.

“People can underestimate us. They’ve done that before. And this is the same thing [House Minority Leader] Nancy Pelosi said in the time before,” McCarthy told “Fox & Friends.” – READ MORE

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday said Democrats want to "capture" the federal government so they can impeach President Trump.

