McCarthy Claims Democrats Are Trying to Use Coronavirus Pandemic to ‘Enforce Their Socialism’

Congressional Democrats are pushing for additional COVID-19 relief measures to help blunt the economic impact from the coronavirus shutdowns.

However, Republicans are accusing their colleagues of using a global pandemic to implement a socialist agenda in the United States.

During an interview on Fox News on Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) said, “It’s really sickening that Democrats are using this opportunity to enforce their socialism.”

He continued to tick off a series of provisions in House Democrats’ recently passed $3 trillion coronavirus bill which he called a “socialist wishlist.”

“These are all things that are socialist wishlist that they’ve been trying to pass long before COVID ever came to this land. And that’s exactly what they’re trying to do, knowing that it will not go anywhere. They’re just using this as an opportunity to restructure government,” McCarthy added. – READ MORE

