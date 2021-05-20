McCarthy briefed on classified memo about terror suspects caught at Mexico border: ‘National security crisis’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was briefed Tuesday on a classified memo regarding his request last month for information about suspected terrorists apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border, and told Fox News he’s “even more concerned for America’s security” than he was before.

McCarthy, R-Calif., was not able to share details about the memo due to its classified status, but told Fox News the “border crisis has spiraled into a national security crisis.”

“When House Republicans traveled to the southern border earlier this spring, Border Patrol agents told us firsthand that individuals on the Terrorism Watch List had been apprehended trying to enter our country,” McCarthy told Fox News. “Since then, numerous public reports confirmed these accounts.”

“Although the briefing I received today was classified, I can tell you that I’m even more concerned for America’s security than I was before,” he said. “The border crisis has spiraled into a national security crisis, and with public reports showing that more than 1,500 individuals evade law enforcement at the border every day, it must be immediately addressed.”

McCarthy continued, “Every congressional leader and Vice President Harris should receive this same briefing to help them understand the extent of the security risks we face because of the border crisis.”

He went on, “The American people deserve leaders who are actively working to stop this crisis before the threats continue to jeopardize our communities’ safety.” – READ MORE

