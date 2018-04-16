McCain to Trump: Airstrikes alone won’t achieve objectives in Syria

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Friday praised President Trump for ordering airstrikes in Syria, but cautioned they do not make up for a lack of strategy.

“I applaud the president for taking military action against the Assad regime for its latest use of chemical weapons, and for signaling his resolve to do so again if these heinous attacks continue,” McCain said in a statement.

“To succeed in the long run, we need a comprehensive strategy for Syria and the entire region,” he added later. “The president needs to lay out our goals, not just with regard to [the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria], but also the ongoing conflict in Syria and malign Russian and Iranian influence in the region. Airstrikes disconnected from a broader strategy may be necessary, but they alone will not achieve U.S. objectives in the Middle East.”

Earlier Friday night, Trump announced that he ordered “precision strikes” against “targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities” of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in retaliation for last weekend’s suspected chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma. – READ MORE

