McCain Scorns Trump, Attacks Sarah Palin in Disgusting Statement

In a new memoir and documentary obtained by The New York Times, Sen. John McCain bashes President Donald Trump and says that picking Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate in 2008 was a mistake, the paper reported Saturday.

In the book — described as McCain’s “final say on his career and a concluding argument for a brand of pro-free trade and pro-immigration Republicanism that, along with his calls for preserving the American-led international order, have grown out of fashion under President Trump” –the Times reported that, “Mr. McCain scorns Mr. Trump’s seeming admiration for autocrats and disdain for refugees.”

“He seems uninterested in the moral character of world leaders and their regimes,” McCain writes.

“The appearance of toughness or a reality show facsimile of toughness seems to matter more than any of our values. Flattery secures his friendship, criticism his enmity.”

In the documentary, McCain calls the decision to pick Palin “another mistake that I made” during his career, seeming to limit those mistakes to his refusal to speak out against the Confederate flag during the 2000 South Carolina presidential primary and his role in the Keating Five savings-and-loan scandal.

Instead of a graceful exeunt, however, McCain has again determined it’s in his best interests to bash Trump and Palin, ostensibly because they’re both unpopular with the kind of person who would consider themselves a “McCain Republican” in 2018. – READ MORE

