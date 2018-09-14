McCain family ‘disappointed’ with GOP ‘weaponizing’ late senator’s words in attack ads

Family members of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) say they are “disappointed” in the GOP for using clips of McCain in a series of attack ads, Politico reported Wednesday.

Rick Davis, a former adviser to McCain and a friend of the family, told Politico that the McCains are upset that the senator’s image and words are being “weaponized” just weeks after his death.

“The family is disappointed that John’s image is being weaponized this election cycle so soon after his passing, and they had hoped there would be a more appropriate amount of time for people to think about his final message before they began to politicize him,” Davis said.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) features McCain criticizing Democratic candidates in the past in two ads that were released Wednesday. A spokesperson for the NRCC declined to comment on the ads to Politico. – READ MORE