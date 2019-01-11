McCain Drops Advice for Dems After ‘The View’ Got Heated: Don’t ‘Demonize’ People Who Want Border Security (VIDEO)

“The View” ladies got into a heated debate following President Donald Trump’s televised message addressing border security and why the wall along the southern border is necessary.

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain stood up to her co-hosts on illegal immigration at the southern border and border security.

Noting a Morning Consult political poll, McCain shared that the poll “conducted January 4th through 6th, found 79 percent of all voters in the country think that there is a crisis or problem with illegal immigration on the southern border.”

She went on to claim that Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro had the “best tweet” about how “All ‘Democrats have to do is not be crazy to win 2020,’ because we have so much crazy right now” — as Mediaite noted, it was actually possibly a retweet by Shapiro.- READ MORE