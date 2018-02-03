True Pundit

Politics

McCain Denounces Attacks on FBI, DOJ: ‘We Are Doing Putin’s Job For Him’

Posted on by
Share:

As House Republicans moved forward with the release of the controversial Nunes memo Friday, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) condemned partisan attacks against the FBI and the Department of Justice:

The latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests – no party’s, no president’s, only Putin’s. The American people deserve to know all of the facts surrounding Russia’s ongoing efforts to subvert our democracy, which is why Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation must proceed unimpeded. Our nation’s elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the warped lens of politics and manufacturing partisan sideshows.

McCain ended his statement with a strong warning for his colleagues, stating, “if we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin’s job for him.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said Friday that the Republican decision to release a memo that details the abuse of surveillance authorities under the Obama administration is an “ugly” reminder of the Watergate era.

“The Nunes memo is dangerous, ugly, and an assault on the integrity of the institutions of our country,” he tweeted. “I lived through Watergate/Nixon: America pays a very steep price when a political party tries to undermine the institutions that hold us together …” – READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Friday that President Donald Trump’s decision to release a controversial memo about potential abuses of surveillance law was a “bouquet” for “his friend Putin.”

Pelosi said the memo, authored by California Rep. Devin Nunes and other House Republicans, was nothing more than a “cynical attempt” to discredit the intelligence community and distract from an ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign.

“Nunes’ partisan spin memo distorts highly classified intelligence in a cynical attempt to discredit our national intelligence and law enforcement agencies and the Special Counsel investigation,” the California Democrat said, referring to the investigation by former FBI Director Robert Mueller into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“Releasing the memo is a desperate attempt to distract the American people from the truth about the Trump-Russia scandal,” she added. – READ MORE

McCain Denounces Attacks on FBI, DOJ: 'We Are Doing Putin's Job For Him'
McCain Denounces Attacks on FBI, DOJ: 'We Are Doing Putin's Job For Him'

“The latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests..."
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: