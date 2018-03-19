McCabe’s Attorney Accidentally Confirmed Firing McCabe Was the Exact Right Thing To Do

Even though the firing was recommended by independent disciplinary officials who were not members of the administration, McCabe pitched a fit and claimed that it was really all Trump’s doing.

However, while McCabe’s actions made him look petty and childish, they didn’t accidentally make the case as to why he shouldn’t have been fired. McCabe’s attorney, Michael Bromwich, couldn’t even clear that low bar.

“I have never before seen the type of rush to judgment — and rush to summary punishment — that we have witnessed in this case,” Bromwich said in a Friday statement. “The result of this deplorable rush to judgment is to terminate Mr. McCabe before his long-anticipated retirement and deny him of the full pension and retirement benefits he would have otherwise earned through his 21 years of devoted service to the FBI and this country.”

“This concerted effort to accelerate the process in order to beat the ticking clock of his scheduled retirement violates any sense of decency and basic principles of fairness,” the statement continued. “It should make all federal government employees, who continue to work in an Administration that insults, debases, and abuses them, shudder in the knowledge that they could be next.” (Emphasis added.)

Ignoring Bromwich’s language about the Trump administration “insulting, debasing and abusing” people who have done things wrong (this is, after all, McCabe’s lawyer — what did you think he was going to say?) Bromwich is essentially stating that allowing people who have committed fireable offenses to be fired instead of collecting lifelong pensions is intimidating to government employees who have committed fireable offenses, particularly if those offenses are politically tinged. – READ MORE

