McCabe to sue Trump admin for defamation, wrongful termination

Former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is planning to sue the Trump administration for defamation and wrongful termination, according to multiple media reports Friday.

McCabe’s lawyer Michael Bromwich told reporters that McCabe is also considering filing other civil claims.

He said that the legal team hasn’t yet figured out when they’re going to file the lawsuits and is working on making them “solid.”

“We’ll file when we’re ready,” Bromwich said, according to Axios.

The attorney also announced the launch of a legal defense fund for McCabe, and hopes to transfer the money raised for McCabe’s legal costs through a crowdfunding campaign started after his March firing to the official fund. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1