McCabe Threatens to “Torch the FBI” After Forced Resignation; FBI Insider Poised to Spill All The Beans

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe in the days leading up to his forced resignation Monday threatened to “torch” the FBI if he was expelled from his job without full retirement benefits, according to sources with direct knowledge of private conversations McCabe shared with agents.

“He was unglued,” one FBI source said.

“Someone should keep an eye on him.”

But McCabe may also have been reacting, in part, to another growing problem beyond the corruption scandals enveloping McCabe’s leadership at the embattled FBI.

An FBI insider with Intel inside the embattled Bureau who has vigilantly worked to uncover systemic corruption inside the FBI, is rumored to be penning a tell-all book that promises to blow the roof off the inner-workings of the FBI’s controversial 7th-Floor.

This could spell trouble for more than McCabe.

This story is Developing.

We will update as more Intel is gathered.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who has been attacked by President Donald Trump, stepped down Monday, multiple sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

McCabe will remain on the FBI payroll until he is eligible to retire with full benefits in mid-March, the sources said.

One source said McCabe was exercising his retirement eligibility and characterized his decision as “stepping aside.” – READ MORE

Check back for updates.

NBC News: Multiple U.S. officials say that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down from his post today and taking “terminal leave” meaning that he will stay on until his retirement in March (that was always his plan) so he can receive full retirement benefits. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 29, 2018

Andrew McCabe has stepped down effective today as deputy director of the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell @NBCNews #BREAKING

NOW on #AMR @PeteWilliamsNBC — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 29, 2018

A bombshell four-page “FISA memo” alleging egregious surveillance abuse by the FBI, DOJ and Obama administration, specifically names FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to the Daily Beast.

The GOP-authored memo made waves last week after it was made available to the full House of Representatives for viewing. With over 60 GOP lawmakers calling for its release, Capitol Hill sources on both sides of the aisle tell The Daily Beast that it’s only a matter of time before the general public is allowed to view the document – which is likely to stoke already-inflamed tensions between GOP lawmakers and the individuals named in the leak.

The facts contained in the Republican majority-authored report are said to be “jaw-dropping and demand full transparency,” according to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), while the top ranking Democrat on the House Intel Committee, Adam Schiff (D-CA) dismissed the memo as “profoundly misleading” talking points drafted by Republican staffers.

Several other GOP Congressmembers have weighed in. “I have read the memo,” tweeted Rep. Steve King (R-IA), adding “The sickening reality has set in. I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen. I have long said it is worse than Watergate. It was #neverTrump & #alwaysHillary. #releasethememo.”

Along with the four-page memo, Congressional investigators learned from a new batch of text messages between anti-Trump FBI investigators that several individuals within the Department of Justice and the FBI may have come together in the “immediate aftermath” of the 2016 election to undermine President Trump, according to Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) who has reviewed the texts.

