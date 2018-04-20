McCabe: The Inspector General is a Joke and There’s No Way I’m Getting Prosecuted

Fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is quite confident the DOJ Inspector General’s referral Thursday to the U.S. Attorney for his criminal prosecution is going nowhere.

“We were advised of the referral within the past few weeks. Although we believe the referral is unjustified, the standard for an IG referral is very low,” McCabe’s attorney released in a statement Thursday afternoon. “We have already met with staff members from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We are confident that, unless there is inappropriate pressure from high levels of the Administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will conclude that it should decline to prosecute.”

The U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C., who will ultimately decide if McCabe should be prosecuted for lying under oath multiple times to FBI agents and inspector general investigators, is Jessie Liu. – READ MORE

