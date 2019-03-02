McCabe: ‘Overwhelming Likelihood’ Trump Won’t Finish His Term; Disputes IG’s Assertion He Lied to Investigators

Friday on “CBS This Morning,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe questioned the conclusions drawn by last year’s inspector general report, which recommended McCabe be investigated criminally for lying to investigators about leaks pertaining to the finances of the Clinton Foundation.

He dismissed that aspect of the IG report and implored Americans to look at his “unblemished record” prior to attacks from President Donald Trump. He also called into question Trump’s future.

McCabe was asked if he thought Trump would finish out the remainder of his term, to which McCabe expressed his doubt.

“I think that the overwhelming likelihood is that he won’t,” the former deputy replied. –READ MORE