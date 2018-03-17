McCabe Lawyers Up with Former DOJ Inspector General

Michael Bromwich of the Bromwich Group is representing embattled and fired FBI former executive Andrew McCabe.

Bromwich previously served as Inspector general for the Justice Department as well as a former federal prosecutor.

Bromwich has served is varied roles with the federal government dating to the 1980s. A graduate of Harvard Law, he is widely regarded as an accomplished mediator and problem solver in the beltway by both parties.

McCabe and Bromwich will soon have their hands full when a new Inspector General report is released and promises to feature and detail McCabe’s escapades at the FBI which led to his firing.

McCabe was fired late Friday night by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

