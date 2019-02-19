McCabe: ‘I Believe I Was Fired Because I Opened a Case Against the President of the United States’

Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe speculated he was fired for opening a case against President Donald Trump.

According to McCabe, when asked he said he should have seen it coming given Trump’s tweet in December 2017.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

“I guess I should have,” McCabe replied. “Because the president spoke about it publicly. He made it quite clear that he wanted me gone before I could retire. I believe I was fired because I opened a case against the president of the United States.”- READ MORE