McAleenan Shares Concerns Over ‘Demonizing’ Border Law Enforcement After ICE Facility Attacks

Acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kevin McAleenan is expressing his concerns over the “dangerous” rhetoric that is sparking an “environment where we’re demonizing law enforcement for doing their jobs.”

“Political rhetoric and misinformation that various politicians, media outlets and activist groups recklessly disseminate to the American people regarding the ICE mission only serve to further encourage these violent acts,” ICE said in response.

McAleenan is sharing his concerns for the safety of border law enforcement as he says the recent attack “does appear to be targetted.”

“I think the environment where we’re demonizing law enforcement for doing their jobs, for enforcing the laws on the books, is concerning, it can be dangerous and it can result in people taking actions that are not supported by the facts,” he told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday. “… I think we have got to tone that down, absolutely.” – READ MORE