Mazie Hirono breaks Dems’ silence on Keith Ellison, says abuse charges ‘need to be investigated’

Sen. Mazie Hirono broke Sunday the Democratic Party’s silence on domestic-abuse allegations leveled a month ago against Rep. Keith Ellison, saying that they “need to be investigated.”

“As far as Keith Ellison, these allegations need to be investigated and appropriate action taken,” the Hawaii Democrat on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Her response came in response to questioning by CNN’s Jake Tapper on the party’s outrage over U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused by Christine Blasey Ford of attacking her 36 years ago when they were in high school.

“Wouldn’t the concern about Kavanaugh and Professor Ford be more credible if Democrats were also condemning similar charges against Democrats in their midst, including Congressman Ellison?” Mr. Tapper asked. – READ MORE

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill spoke to people who were protesting Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanuagh over a sexual assault allegation to see if they’re also outraged over the accusations against Rep. Keith Ellison.

Ellison (D-Minn.), the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee and a candidate for Minnesota attorney general, is facing accusations from his ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan, who says Ellison assaulted and harassed her.

Some have pointed out that many Democrats immediately accepted the claims of Christine Blasey Ford — who says she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh more than 35 years ago — but they apparently don’t believe Monahan’s claims of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Ellison.– READ MORE