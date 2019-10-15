Mayors Of 50 Cities — And Ocasio-Cortez — Fly To Denmark To Battle Climate Change

Mayors from 50 cities and officials from around the world all jetted to Denmark last week to figure out ways to address the “global climate emergency.”

Seriously.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has warned that airplanes and farting cows will cause the end of the world within a decade, was among the U.S. officials who joined the party, traveling by plane from Washington, D.C.

The Democratic socialist congresswoman also celebrated her birthday in Denmark on Sunday after attending the C40 World Mayors Summit, where she praised “social democracy.”

Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes!🎈 Spending the day in Denmark after C40, enjoying this social democracy that treats healthcare & education as rights, zero-carbon as priority, & infrastructure as a key public good. Here’s to another year of fighting for our future.💜 pic.twitter.com/t2jfzNZPTe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 13, 2019

