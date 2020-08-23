Mayoral Candidate Faked Own Kidnapping, Assault Via Facebook Live For ‘Sympathy Votes’

On Tuesday night, a mayoral candidate in Sumter, South Carolina, reportedly faked her own kidnapping and assault via Facebook Live to garner “sympathy votes.”

Twenty-nine-year-old Sabrina Belcher, who fashioned herself the “1st black female candidate ever to run” for Sumter mayor, apparently coordinated her assault and kidnapping with 34-year-old Christopher Eaddy, WIS News reports.

“This was simply an effort to create disorder and discontent in our community for personal gain,” said Chief Russell Roark, according to the news station. “As a result, a valuable number of resources, including personnel, man-hours of the police department as well as local medical professionals, were wasted based on false information.”

“Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Belcher reported to police that she was assaulted and kidnapped by a man she didn’t know, who also tried to rob her,” the report outlines. “She said she was injured and the man broke out her car windows during the attack. Crews took Belcher to the hospital to be treated and she was released.”

However, it was later discovered that Belcher had prior contact with her alleged attacker and had apparently planned the attack with Eaddy. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --