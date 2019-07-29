Mayor says he tried to shut down Drag Queen Story Hour at library: ‘Why would you have transgender people talking to kids?’

The mayor of Sparks, Nevada, told the Reno Gazette Journal he opposes the Drag Queen Story Hour movement — in which the performers read stories, often about LGBTQ issues, to young children — and tried to shut down one that took place Saturday at the Sparks Library.
“It doesn’t make any sense to me,” Mayor Ron Smith told the paper. “It is absolutely ridiculous. Why would you have transgender people talking to kids?”
More from the Gazette Journal:
He said he had concerns about drag queens taking off their clothes and reports of drag queens in other cities’ story hours not being background checked and committing crimes against children.
In March, the Houston Public Library apologized for failing to conduct a background check on a registered sex offender who read books to children at a similar event, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Washoe County Library Director Jeff Scott, who has been at the helm of the library since 2015, said Smith’s concerns are unwarranted. – READ MORE