Mayor says he tried to shut down Drag Queen Story Hour at library: ‘Why would you have transgender people talking to kids?’

The mayor of Sparks, Nevada, told the Reno Gazette Journal he opposes the Drag Queen Story Hour movement — in which the performers read stories, often about LGBTQ issues, to young children — and tried to shut down one that took place Saturday at the Sparks Library.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me,” Mayor Ron Smith told the paper. “It is absolutely ridiculous. Why would you have transgender people talking to kids?”

More from the Gazette Journal: