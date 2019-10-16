Mayor Pete zings Warren: ‘More specific about number of selfies she’s taken’ than cost of health care plan (VIDEO)

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg went after Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday over her health care proposal, and said Wednesday morning she’s been more specific about the number of selfies she’s taken with voters than the cost of “Medicare for All.”

Asked why it matters whether taxes go up if costs go down, Buttigieg responded, “Not only is it important to have yes-or-no answers to yes-or-no questions at a time when people are so frustrated with Washington speak, but also there’s still been no explanation for a multi-trillion dollar hole in this plan.

“I have a lot of respect for Sen. Warren, but last night, she was more specific and forthcoming about the number of selfies she’s taken than how this plan is going to be funded,” he said. – READ MORE