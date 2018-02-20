Mayor Demands NRA Move Convention from Dallas — Because of the 1963 JFK Assassination

On Monday Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway (D) cited the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy and demanded that the NRA cancel its upcoming convention.

Mayor Pro Tem Caraway spoke Monday about the scheduled NRA convention. Fox 4 reported that he framed his demand that the NRA pull out by pointing to JFK’s assassination, then pivoting to the July 7, 2016, fatal ambush of five Dallas police officers, the Florida school shooting, and November 2017 murder of a 27-year-old mother of six in the city, allegedly at the hands of a 15-year-old:

Gun violence has played a significant part in Dallas’ historical past from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to the five Dallas Police officers gunned down in July 2016 to the brutal murder of a mother of six children in District 4 this past Christmas. It is time to put the heat on the NRA and demand that they work with elected officials in our country to establish gun laws that protect our children and keep our communities safe. We have got to take on the NRA.– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *